Keeping kids entertained while they are home from school

Some parents are having a little bit of trouble trying to keep their kids entertained while they are home for the next few weeks. Mother of four, Kelsey Padgett has things under control.

Two of her four children are home from school. She says “some days can be challenging.” However, she keeps her kids entertained by having them do arts and crafts and have education involved. She prints out worksheets from online and has her kids watch educational Youtube videos.

She wants to help other parents learn ways to keep their children busy and she does that by blogging.

“Some parents it doesn’t come naturally for them so I actually write a blog its called ‘doing mom things’ I post regular on my stories and in my feed so parents have ideas of what to do and things they’re able to do print things off the internet that are free resources or use Youtube or other online resources,” says Padgett

Padgett was a former teacher and says it is important to have the kids maintain a consistent structure.