GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverines fans are gobbling up all sorts of swag and merchandise fresh off of the team’s national championship victory. But one will be a little harder to obtain: a limited edition from another Michigan staple.

Kellogg’s rolled out a limited edition of Froot Loops on Tuesday. The exclusive box shows Toucan Sam giving a thumbs up and shouting “Go Bloo.” While the image shows only “maize and blue” Froot Loops, the box does not actually contain any cereal.

Each box costs $18.17 — an homage to the year the University of Michigan was founded. All 1,000 boxes sold out quickly on Kellogg’s online store, so you’ll have to look to the secondary market to find a box of your own.

FRONT: Kellogg’s has released a limited-edition box of Froot Loops to celebrate Michigan football’s national championship win. (Courtesy Kellogg’s)

BACK: Kellogg’s has released a limited-edition box of Froot Loops to celebrate Michigan football’s national championship win. (Courtesy Kellogg’s)

“This exclusive Froot Loops x University of Michigan National Championships Box Sleeve is available in limited quantities. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history and celebrate the Wolverines’ triumph in style. Hail to the Victors!” Kellogg’s wrote on the post.

The celebration comes after Monday night’s 34-13 win over No. 2 Washington. The victory capped off a perfect 15-0 season for the Wolverines, the program’s first national championship since 1997 and its first outright national championship since 1948.

Just like the Wolverines, Kellogg’s has close bonds with the state of Michigan. The cereal giant was founded in Battle Creek in 1906 and still runs several operations out of the city.