Kent County death is 3rd in Michigan from West Nile virus
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan county has recorded its second death from West Nile virus this season.
The Kent County Health Department in Grand Rapids announced the death Wednesday without revealing any details about the victim other than to say that the person had been hospitalized.
The agency says Kent County currently has 13 suspected or confirmed cases of West Nile virus. It says the threat of contracting this disease will remain until there are several days of freezing temperatures to kill mosquitoes. The virus is transmitted primarily through the bites of infected mosquitoes.
The death is at least the third from the virus in Michigan this year. Oakland County health officials announced the death of an 80-year-old man last week.
