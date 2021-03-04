Kent County man wins $1 million playing Powerball

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan is officially home to a new millionaire, after a Kent County man matched all 5 white balls while playing the Powerball on December 12th.

Jacob Filiatreau, of Lowell, matched the five white balls – 17-54-56-63-69 – to win the big prize. That ticket was purchased at the Mobil gas station, located at 432 Lincoln Lake Avenue Southeast.

“I play Powerball regularly and always take my tickets back up to the store to scan them,” said Filiatreau. “When I scanned this ticket, I had a strange feeling when I saw the message. I asked the clerk to check the ticket for me and when I realized what I had won, well, the best way to describe it is I felt like a million bucks!”

Filiatreau plans to share the winnings with his family and says the money will help him do things he planned to do a long way down the road.