GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor will continue Friday in federal court.

The trial picked up Thursday after it was paused due to a positive COVID-19 test. The key witness Thursday was undercover FBI agent Mark Schweers, who posed as a man from the U.P. with an anti-government mindset.

He testified he took an oath to join defendant Adam Fox’s 3-Percenter militia group and was named by Fox as the “Warden of the North.” He also testified about one of the group’s alleged plans to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which involved stranding her on Lake Michigan.

Proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday. They are expected to go until around 2 p.m.

8:33 a.m.: Trial resumes with undercover FBI agent Mark Schweers, who infiltrated the group accused of plotting to kidnap the govenor. He’s being cross-examined by Julia Kelly, the attorney for suspect Daniel Harris. Harris was a member of the Wolverine Watchmen who allegedly joined the conspiracy.

