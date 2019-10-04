King Arthur Flour, Inc. Recalls Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

LANSING — King Arthur Flour, Inc., announced a voluntary national recall Thursday of its 5 lb and 25 lb bags of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

The recall comes as the company discovered a “potential presence” of E.coli O26 in the sampling process. Symptoms of E. coli O26 illness include abdominal cramps, vomiting and bloody diarrhea. Most people recover within a week. Children, the elderly, and individuals with weaker immune systems may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe illness which may cause the kidneys to fail.

As of Oct. 3, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the consumption of its flour.

The list of affected products of the Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb. & 25 lb.) from the Best Used by Dates and Lot Codes is listed below.

The FDA said the King Arthur Flour recall is an expansion of a recall announced June 13, 2019. The Lot Codes listed above are in addition to the previously voluntarily recalled Lot Codes on June 13.

Customers who purchased any of these affected products should dispose of them and can submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecallExternal Link Disclaimer, or by calling King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.