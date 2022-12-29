OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been eight days since the fatal Knob Hill apartment fire.

Dozens of people’s homes were destroyed, leaving them with just the clothes on their backs.

“We saved a lot of people that day and we’re proud of that,” said Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh.

A devastating fire sparked an overwhelming response to help those affected at Knob Hill apartments.

It happened last week just days before Christmas. A week later, the community raised $120,000.

“Well, it’s been an exercise of great public service. I mean, that’s what we’re here for, to serve the public. This last week has been tragic, but in one way it’s been rewarding to see the community come forward and support the victims,” said Walsh.

Raymond Naseef was killed in the fire. Dozens of others lost everything.

But most of the victims are doing their best to stay positive, like Joan Gray, who was saved and carried from the fire by two teachers.

“It’s just changed an attitude,” said Gray. “It’s just the outpouring of love and giving from so many people.”

Also giving back to those affected is Faith Lutheran Church in Okemos. Toothpaste, clothes, shoes, and kitchen supplies were all free for victims of the fire.

The help has been so overwhelming they’ve stopped taking donated items.

“We wanted to give residents a quiet, peaceful place to shop and I think we’ve done that here,” said Katie Love, Faith Lutheran’s secretary.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As of Thursday, monetary donations are still being accepted.