LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tasked with overseeing elections and managing more than 130 branch offices that deals with everything, the Secretary of State has a hefty amount of work to do.

And Republican Kristina Karamo is set to challenge current secretary of state Jocelyn Benson.

Karamo works as a professor at Wayne County Community College where she teaches public speaking and college orientation.

“As a college instructor that’s what we do, we problem solve,” she said.

Karamo, who’s been publicly supported by former president Donald Trump, says her decision to run came down to her concerns with voter rights.

She was a poll worker in the 2020 election and she’s on record challenging the results calling it a threat to national security.

“Our voting rights are inextricably linked to our liberty and there are many issues with our election system,” said Karamo. “Our voting rights consist of ballot access, ballot security, and preventing illegal ballots from being injected into the system and the current officeholder has not done a sufficient job in protecting our voting rights.”

Karamo says she would investigate claims of voter fraud on a case-by-case basis, adding that her focus would be on an accurate voter registration database.

“With so many people voting absentee we have to make sure that that voting list is accurate because we open the door for individuals to request ballots for people who are not Michigan citizens, do not exist, and that’s not to say that people will necessarily do it but the opportunity exists,” Karamo said.

Additionally, she’d like to make improvements to the experience Michiganders have at branch offices across the state.

“So we want to identify what’s the breakdown, what’s the failure point that way we can ensure that those branch offices operations not only benefit the customer but also the employee as well,” Karamo said.

Karamo’s also spoken openly with strong words on issues outside of the office she running for. Including her stance against abortion, calling it child sacrifice.

She says as a country we should be able to disagree with each other and still be neighbors.

“I think oftentimes when people want to focus on things about me or things that I believe that are irrelevant to the office is because they know that I’m the best person for this job and they cannot pick a part or criticize my solutions to the office so they would rather point to irrelevant things to distract people from the problems that are really people are facing,” she said.

Karamo says she believes being considered an outsider is a good thing and would provide a fresh perspective.

“We the people, the everyday citizen, when we see a problem we fix it. That’s the american way and that’s what I tend to do for the people of Michigan.”

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

