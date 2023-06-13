DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman and former Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo has to pay over $58,000 to the Detroit City Clerk.

Karamo and her plaintiffs filed a complaint against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey 13 days before the 2022 midterm elections.

The complaint attempted to block all mail-in ballots before the midterms.

In Tuesday’s ruling, Judge Timothy Kenny declared that Karamo and her allies didn’t need to wait two months before taking legal action against Winfrey.

The opinion says that Karamo’s reasoning for complaining about Winfrey was a blanket claim of unspecified “corruption.”

The court ruled that Karamo’s claim was devoid of any legal merit and was therefore frivolous.

The judge also ruled that Karamo had asserted, without any evidence, that there were violations of Michigan election law in 2022.

According to the ruling, Karamo claimed that there was no monitoring of ballot boxes in Detroit. The ruling also determined the claim was false and each ballot box had been monitored by a security camera.

Karamo and her allies just failed to request the security footage.

The court found Karamo’s complaints to be frivolous and imposed a sanction of $58,459.20 on the plaintiffs to be paid to Winfrey.