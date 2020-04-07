Kroger announces new pharmacy hours to encourage less trips and reduced hours on Easter so employees can spend more time with family

The Michigan Attorney General wrote a letter to members of the UP Energy Task Force to recommend alternatives to Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline to provide a propane supply in the Upper Peninsula.

“It is imperative that our state is prepared to implement a cost-effective replacement of propane supplies currently provided by the natural gas liquids the Line 5 pipeline transports,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The Governor's UP Energy Task Force is focusing on the steps necessary to ensure we meet the energy needs of all Michiganders for generations to come and I commend the task force for their prompt work on this issue.”

Nessel reminded the task force of the current lawsuit on behalf of the people of the State of Michigan against Enbridge in the Ingham County Circuit Court that asks the court to halt Line 5 operations.

The eight page letter outlines 14 recommendations including transporting propane by rail and expanding propane storage as well as strengthening consumer protection laws.