Kroger is hiring 1,000 people across Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you looking for work during the pandemic? If so, Kroger is hiring 1,000 people across the state of Michigan.

Today, August 4, the company is hosting an in-person hiring event at all locations from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

People who are interested are asked to leave their name and phone number at the store’s service desk and then stay in their car until a hiring manager gives them a call.

Kroger is also planning a two-day virtual hiring event August 5 and 6 beginning at noon. You can register for one of the virtual hiring events here.

