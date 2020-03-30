Kroger looking to hire 2,000 workers in Michigan

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kroger stores in Michigan are looking to hire 2,000 workers and they are looking to do the hiring now.

The grocery giant is adding the workers over the next several weeks in an effort to meet increased demand for fresh food and household supplies.

According to a news release from Kroger, the company began an expedited hiring process two weeks ago to shorten the time between application and employment, bringing on new hires in an average of 72 hours.

Kroger claims its human resources departments are working seven days a week to quickly interview and recruit new talent.

