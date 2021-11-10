Kroger of Michigan launches hunger campaign

NOVI, Mich. (WLNS) — Kroger of Michigan and Kroger Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation are starting the Hunger Ends Here Campaign today.

Donations will benefit local food rescue organizations and food banks, including Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, South Michigan Food Bank, Food Gatherers, Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, and the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Shoppers have the option to provide to the organizations through “virtual food boxes” for $10 at any register.

For every food box, seven donations of the most requested food items will be made, including quick oats, long grain rice, peanut butter, and canned tuna.

The campaign will go on until Dec. 7.

“Many people want to know what they can do to help others during the holidays and beyond. One in eight people face hunger in Michigan. Our Hunger Ends Here campaign provides an easy way for our customers to help place food on the tables of people living within our communities and ensures that fewer Michigan families go hungry.” Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan

Additionally, customers have the opportunity to round up to the nearest dollar, or adding $1 or $5 to their total.

According to Kroger of Michigan, every dollar donated provides up to 10 meals to the community.