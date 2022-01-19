Kroger to offers $1 grocery delivery for Michigan customers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Kroger Co. of Michigan is now offering a doorstep grocery delivery service to customers for $1 with an order of $35 or more for a limited time.

This new service is being offered to provide contact-less doorstep grocery deliveries amid the surge of COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

“As Michiganders brace for winters cold amidst the ongoing pandemic, we encourage shoppers to consider grocery delivery for the added relief it can bring to their shopping experience. Our delivery service offers shoppers the convenience of placing orders on Kroger.com or in the Kroger app and having fresh groceries delivered contact-free and at a time convenient for them.” Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan

In order to place an order, customers need to sign into their account, enter their ZIP code, and choose delivery as their shopping method. Then, they fill their online cart with the items they need or want.

No additional steps are needed for customers to activate their delivery savings as it will be applied automatically at checkout.

You can find more information at kroger.com.