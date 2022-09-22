GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for using a stolen identity to buy dozens of handguns.

David Tillman Deloach, 39, was sentenced to 58 months in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, felon in possession of firearms and making false statements during the purchase of firearms charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosion investigation started after two guns were found in Deloach’s car when it was searched during a traffic stop by Indiana State Police. He was not allowed to have firearms because he was a convicted felon, according to the federal attorney’s office.

The AFT found that between March and July 2021, Deloach used a stolen identity to illegally buy 28 handguns from three gun stores in West Michigan. Police have only been able to find three of the guns, the release said.

“Mr. Deloach’s crimes are serious. By using another person’s identity over the course of approximately five months to purchase a cache of handguns, Mr. Deloach is fueling the epidemic of violence plaguing our communities. Mr. Deloach is arming convicted felons, like himself, who are legally prohibited from possessing firearms,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in the release.