SAGINAW, Mich. (WLNS) – After taking down New Lothrop, 9-5, to win the program’s first regional championship since 1978, the Laingsburg softball team is added more to its memory making season.

On Tuesday, June 13, the Wolfpack defeated Cass City, 8-6, to advance to the Division 3 state semifinals.

Through two innings, things weren’t looking great for Laingsburg in the state quarterfinals. Cass City jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but once the Wolfpack made their second trip around the batting order, they attacked.

Laingsburg scored two runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning and then added three runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to take the lead – without recording a hit in the inning.

Addyson Buchin pitched another complete game for the Wolfpack and drove in three runs in the victory over Cass City.

For highlights from Laingsburg’s regional championship win over New Lothrop and highlights from the state quarterfinal win, click the videos above.