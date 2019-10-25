Lake Michigan lighthouse rapidly degrades after September storms

Photos from Waugoshance Lighthouse Preservation Society Facebook Page

CARP LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) – High water levels over the summer and September storms have broken off large stones at the base of the Waugoshance Lighthouse.

The Waugoshance Lighthouse Preservation Society posted pictures of the damage on Facebook and said in part that they will contact “state agencies to see if they have any idea’s of how to help Waugoshance from falling into the lake.”

The Waugoshance Lighthouse was built in 1851 and sits in the water at the western entrance of the Mackinac Straits.

