SAULTE STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Certain words or phrases make their way into the modern vernacular. When used with high frequency, it can make your vocabulary seem a bit limited. Lake Superior State University continued its decades-long tradition of banishing a list of popular words from the previous year.

To determine the words to be cut, nominations pour in. LSSU received more than 2,000 suggestions from 20 different countries. That is at least 500 more submissions than the previous year. Anyone can submit a word or term they’d like to see banned. Then, the school’s English department decides which words will be banished.

To begin 2023, the term ‘GOAT’ topped the list.

2023 Banished Words

In 2022, ‘Wait, what?’ was retired.

2022 Banished Words

To no real surprise, ‘COVID-19’ was banished in 2021.

2021 Banished Words

Kicking off 2020, ‘jelly’ was the top banished word.

2020 Banished Words

Here are the top ten banished words for 2024. If you have to look up what any of them mean, you likely haven’t been using them too much.

Hack

Impact

At the end of the day

Rizz

Slay

Iconic

Cringe-worthy

Obsessed

Side hustle

Wait for it

The list of words and phrases, along with their explanations for banishment are available here.