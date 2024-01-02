SAULTE STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Certain words or phrases make their way into the modern vernacular. When used with high frequency, it can make your vocabulary seem a bit limited. Lake Superior State University continued its decades-long tradition of banishing a list of popular words from the previous year.
To determine the words to be cut, nominations pour in. LSSU received more than 2,000 suggestions from 20 different countries. That is at least 500 more submissions than the previous year. Anyone can submit a word or term they’d like to see banned. Then, the school’s English department decides which words will be banished.
To begin 2023, the term ‘GOAT’ topped the list.
In 2022, ‘Wait, what?’ was retired.
To no real surprise, ‘COVID-19’ was banished in 2021.
Kicking off 2020, ‘jelly’ was the top banished word.
Here are the top ten banished words for 2024. If you have to look up what any of them mean, you likely haven’t been using them too much.
- Hack
- Impact
- At the end of the day
- Rizz
- Slay
- Iconic
- Cringe-worthy
- Obsessed
- Side hustle
- Wait for it
The list of words and phrases, along with their explanations for banishment are available here.