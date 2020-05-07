Landscapers reflect on “new normal” after returning to work during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– For the last few weeks, landscaping crews have been hard at work taking advantage of the good weather to get through a long list of clients.

“We miss it,” says Lewis Lawless, a lawn maintenance worker with Royal Lawn and Landscape. “I’m glad to be back to work.”

Lawless says it’s a relief to mow lawns again after weeks of staying home. He feels fortunate to work the kind of job that doesn’t have to change much to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all on the machine by ourselves,” he says. “No customer comes out to talk to us. Nothing. It’s just us and the grass.”

That’s the way some landscapers say it was before the pandemic, and why many called on the governor to allow them to go back to work. Lawless says he’ll continue to practice social distancing and wearing gloves and masks on and off the clock.

He also has this message for people still waiting to get back to their own jobs.

“I know it’s stressful. I know they anxious to get back to work. It’s gonna happen. We just gotta have patience, you know, just gotta keep practicing safe distance, wear our mask when we out and about. If you don’t have to go out, don’t go. It’s just gonna make things open up a lot quicker.”