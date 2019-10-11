Lansing 8-year-old recovering after hit and run

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Monday night, Sheileya Coleman was just one of many kids that came to her friend Isabelle’s birthday party.

Around 7:30 at night, Sheileya and Isabelle went to go check in with Sheileya’s mother to see if she could stay later for dinner.

“I told the girls to go over and go tell Sheileya’s mom that dinner was running late,” said Isabelle’s mother, Kayla Barr.

The girls jumped on their bikes and headed just a few doors down to Sheileya’s house, but before they could get there, the unexpected happened.

“I’m in my kitchen and I hear a crash, a big loud, *boosh*, and my daughter screaming ‘Mom! Mom! Mom! Sheileya got hit!” said Barr.

A driver headed South on Lyons Avenue, hit Shelieya, then drove off, leaving the 8-year-old girl in the street.

1700 block of Lyons Avenue where Shelieya was hit

“My daughter says they didn’t stop, they just went going and then they turned down Mt. Hope towards Cedar,” said Barr.

Barr says she ran outside and saw Sheileya in the street then started yelling for help. Nearby neighbors came and surrounded Sheileya, then called paramedics.

Isabelle then ran to Sheileya’s house to tell her mother what happened. Angel Jackson, Sheileya’s mom, ran to her daughters side.

“I couldn’t imagine, seeing, never ever seeing her like this, she’s bleeding everywhere… it’s the worst sight, that I’ve ever seen,” said Jackson.

Sheileya is suffering from a broken femur, broken tibia, a wound on her right knee and a concussion. Jackson says it’s more than physical issues they have to work on.

“She’s happy all the time… until now, this is what we’re trying to rebuild at this point,” said Jackson.

The vehicle that hit Sheileya is described as an older white SUV with a broken front headlight.

A nearby neighbor’s security camera captures a photo of an SUV that matches the description of the one that hit Sheileya at the time of the incident.

Community members are also trying to wrap their head around who would hit Sheileya and drive off.

“I don’t know how they’re living with themselves, they know they hit something,” said Barr.

Isabelle, Kayla and Angel surrounding Sheileya and reading her a ‘Get Well Soon’ card.

Until the driver is found, Jackson says there’s comfort in knowing her community is coming together to help find out who is responsible.

“I’m so so thankful on Lyons Avenue, that let’s me know, that’s my family, my extended family, because everyone is looking for this person,” said Jackson.