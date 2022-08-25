LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Capital Region International Airport will soon be offering another flight to a sunny location.

On Thursday, Avelo Airlines announced its expanding services to get a second nonstop flight to Florida.

Starting in November, Avelo will be flying to Fort Myers.

“The addition of Fort Myers to our LAN schedule makes traveling to Florida even more affordable and convenient,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Capital Region residents can now choose from two sun-soaked nonstop destinations — Orlando and Florida’s majestic Gulf Coast. Say hello to quick, easy and cost-friendly hometown airport access to The Sunshine State and say goodbye to long, expensive and gas-guzzling drives to those other distant Michigan airports.”

The airline says that they will be offering introductory one-way rates of $79.

“We are beyond thrilled that Avelo Airlines is already expanding its nonstop service from LAN and will be offering nonstop flights to Fort Myers later this fall,” said Capital Region Airport Authority (CRAA) President and CEO Nicole Noll-Williams. “With Avelo offering service to both Orlando and Fort Myers, combined with low fares, Mid-Michigan residents have even more travel options to enjoy – all with the ease, convenience and stress-free travel experience of flying Lansing.”

Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737s on both routes.

The airline will start offering seasonal flights to Fort Myers twice a week on Nov. 11.