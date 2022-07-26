LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Region’s International Airport announced Tuesday morning that Avelo Airlines is coming to Lansing.

The airline will offer direct flights to Orlando, Fla.

The Lansing airport currently offers several flights, but the ones that head to sunny places mainly involve layovers. Officials say the announcement will change this issue.

Officials from the airport put out a press release and posted it to social media this week, teasing Tuesday’s announcement.

“We’ve got big news taking flight at Lansing tomorrow, July 26, we will announce a new air service at #flylansing, offering travelers more flexibility, destination options, and hassle-free experiences.”

Currently, the airport offers direct flights to major hubs and works with American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Apple Vacations.

Tuesday’s announcement will took place at 10 a.m.

Stay tuned with 6 News as we continue to follow this story throughout the day.