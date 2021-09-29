Lansing animal shelter launches last, public phase of $2.5M fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) is kicking off the final and public phase of the Creating Hope, Completing Families Capital Campaign– hoping to reach their goal of raising $2.5 million by Nov. 19.

The Creating Hope, Completing Families Campaign was launched in 2019, eventually being put on the backburner when the pandemic hit.

“We have been so fortunate to receive amazing and impactful gifts during the first phase of the campaign from local foundations, area businesses, and community donors,” said Julia Willson, President and CEO of CAHS. “The campaign co-chairs and campaign cabinet join me in thanking these donors for their support. We now invite the broader community to help us complete this campaign effort to provide the highest quality of care to pets in need, while also saving more lives.”

The goal of the campaign was to renovate dog adoption areas, as well as creating a cruelty prevention department.

“When complete, these renovations will ensure a quality experience for our pets, adoptive families, and the many who volunteer to help with our mission,” said Willson.

Despite the pandemic, the shelter did raise enough money to start construction on an existing building to create the cruelty prevention center. The full-scale center should be finished by the end of the year.

“While the past 18 months have impacted our ability to move forward, we feel it is now time to turn our focus back to realizing our vision and fulfilling our campaign goal,” said Willson. “The Creating Hope, Completing Families Campaign will greatly improve the quality of life for our pets by reducing stress, improving overall health, and providing adequate space to socialize and exercise until they meet their forever family.”

In addition to dog adoption suites and a cruelty prevention center, there will be improvements to the flooring to reduce the spread of diseases, expansion of the food prep and laundry systems to accommodate the size and scope of the facility’s operations as well as enlargement of the space designated for animal enrichment, exercise, and play.

The final phase of the fundraiser is hoping to raise a total of $500,000.