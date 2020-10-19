Lansing area averages lowest gas prices in the state

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan gas prices are down 6-cents compared to a week ago.

According to AAA Michigan, drivers across the state are now paying an average of $2.06 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is 62-cents less than this time last year.

The news gets even better for drivers in the Lansing and Jackson areas who, according to AAA, are paying well below the state average.

Motorists are paying an average of $31 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $13 from when prices were their highest last July.

“Pump prices will likely continue to decline as demand drops due to fewer road trips taken in the fall,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Here’s a closer look at prices across the state: