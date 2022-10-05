LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors’ Lansing Grand River and Delta Township plant employees have awarded $175,000 to Lansing-area charities.

The Grand River assembly plant’s employees raised the funds during a Family Day Open House event, the first since 2011. More than 2,000 employees and family members visited. The Delta Township plant had more than 4,300 attendees.

The grants will go towards Capital Area United Way, Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, the Impression 5 Science Center, Origami Rehabilitation and Woldumar Nature Center.

The recipients were chosen due to their impact in the STEM fields.

“We’re grateful for all our community partners and what they do to support our plants here in Mid-Michigan… Investing in the communities where our team lives and works benefits all of us,” said Jennifer Bigelow the Grand River plant director.