LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s survive and advance season for high school football in Michigan.
The teams who were able to win in the first round of the playoffs now have a district championship on the line, and you know what that means.
It’s trophy time!
The biggest matchup of the night is a Division 1 showdown between Holt and Grand Ledge.
It’s actually a rematch from Week 3, when Holt beat the Comets 14-6.
Naturally, you know the 6 Sports team had to be there for the BIG GAME this week.
But that’s just the start of our highs school football coverage.
We’ve got huge playoff matchups all around the area, so be sure to stay tuned all night for scores, highlights, and more.
BIG GAME
GRAND LEDGE AT HOLT
PORTAGE NORTHERN AT EAST LANSING
JACKSON AT MASON
DEWITT AT MOUNT PLEASANT
CHARLOTTE AT HASTINGS
CORUNNA AT PORTLAND
LANSING CATHOLIC AT OVID-ELSIE
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT NEW LOTHROP
HUDSON AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI
FOWLER AT BEAL CITY