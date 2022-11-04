LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s survive and advance season for high school football in Michigan.

The teams who were able to win in the first round of the playoffs now have a district championship on the line, and you know what that means.

It’s trophy time!

The biggest matchup of the night is a Division 1 showdown between Holt and Grand Ledge.

It’s actually a rematch from Week 3, when Holt beat the Comets 14-6.

Naturally, you know the 6 Sports team had to be there for the BIG GAME this week.

But that’s just the start of our highs school football coverage.

We’ve got huge playoff matchups all around the area, so be sure to stay tuned all night for scores, highlights, and more.

BIG GAME

GRAND LEDGE AT HOLT

PORTAGE NORTHERN AT EAST LANSING

JACKSON AT MASON

DEWITT AT MOUNT PLEASANT

CHARLOTTE AT HASTINGS

CORUNNA AT PORTLAND

LANSING CATHOLIC AT OVID-ELSIE

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT NEW LOTHROP

HUDSON AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI

FOWLER AT BEAL CITY