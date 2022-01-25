Lansing area looks forward to GM battery plant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors finalized plans Tuesday that it will invest $7 billion in Michigan. That money will be shared between a new plant in Delta township and an existing one in Orion township

The investment is coming in the form of an electric vehicle battery factory in Delta Township. One auto worker to says he’s excited to see the Lansing region play a part in the future of the auto industry.

“Oh that’s great, another, another thing that’s going to come into Lansing,” said auto worker Alex Hernandez.

Hernandez is one of many Michiganders tied to GM that is celebrating the announcement. A more than $2 billion electric car battery plant is coming to the Lansing area.

It’s one of the largest single investments the company has ever made in the state, aiming to keep Michigan at the forefront of the future of automobiles



“We intended to bring our employees along in this transformation to an all-electric future. That includes thousands of employees right here in Michigan that will help us make our home state the epicenter of the electric vehicle industry,” said GM CEO Mary Barra.

GM officials said the plant will bring 1,700 new jobs in a joint venture with Ultium Cells LLC. The batteries will support several electric vehicles models being built on the east side of the state.

To prepare for the transition to EVs, $4 billion will be invested into the Lake Orion plant.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the near state-wide project will be another chapter in Michigan’s auto industry story.



“Today that story continues because GM is doubling down on their commitment to make it in Michigan. Building on our legacy and forging our future as leaders in electrification,” said Whitmer.

Investments at the existing plants near Detroit and Lansing are being championed as victories by UAW presidents.

“Their tomorrow was here today, it has arrived, they’re here and they’re happy about this, and they are totally elated. So now when I see them and they ask those questions to me I can say “Yes, you do have a future and a career at this location. Yes, we have new product coming and no, you do not have to uproot your family and relocate,” said James Harris, Director of UAW Region One.

Construction for the battery plant is set to start this summer with the first batteries rolling off the line by late 2024. Those batteries will help GM make the move to electric vehicles by 2035.