“Itsy Bitsy Spider,” by David Such. It’s located beneath the bridge on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in Old Town.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Summer is the season for spending time outdoors.

If you’re looking to explore Lansing, a great thing to do is hit the Lansing River Trail. Now is a better time than ever, as the latest ArtPath project is in full swing.

Launched in 2017, ArtPath is a public art exhibition organized by the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center. It combines the work of artists from around the city and state to turn the Lansing River Trail into a walkable art gallery.

Media used on the ArtPath ranges from metal works, spray painted murals and clever designs made from recycled and repurposed materials.

“Lansing the Hidden Garden,” by Nevin Speerbrecker.

A great piece viewable beneath the bridge on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood is David Such’s “Itsy Bitsy Spider.”

The metallic spider bears a bright yellow skull on its abdomen and is suspended below the bridge, dangling above the flowing water.

Lansing Art Gallery Exhibit Coordinator Katrina Daniels said the ArtPath is a great tool to get people travelling through Lansing neighborhoods they may have never otherwise visited.

“It can be a scavenger hunt to explore the art and the River Trail. It creates opportunities to be more intentional in observing the community,” Daniels said.

The ArtPath project also hosts numerous artist talks, where guests can meet the featured creatives and learn more about them and their trade. The next schedule talk is Thursday with Hannah Tamiko Mackey.

You can check out the full ArtPath map and artist talk schedule by visiting lansingartgallery.org/artpath.