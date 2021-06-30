Lansing awarded Eviction Prevention Grant funding from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Lansing, Cristo Rey Community Center and Capital Area Housing Partnership, have been given $20,000 in eviction prevention funding from an Eviction Prevention Boost Grant provided by the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund.

The Eviction Prevention Boost Grant uses the Lansing Financial Empowerment Center, a program of Cristo Rey funded by the City and donors, to help those in need of rental assistance through Capital Area Housing Partnership by providing them with free financial counseling to prevent evictions stemming from the financial effects of COVID-19.

“Keeping people in homes and preventing eviction through rental and mortgage assistance is urgent, especially now with the moratorium ending soon. The Eviction Prevention Boost Grant dollars will allow our Lansing Office of Financial Empowerment to provide even more assistance to our residents who are facing housing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor in a press release.

“By working with our community partners, we will use these dollars to help ensure that all who need assistance to keep their homes are able to do so.”

The grant will fund rental assistance and financial counseling, spread awareness of the assistance.

The CFE Fund will also provide technical assistance during the grant period to support the partnership.