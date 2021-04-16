Lansing bill would let local governments ban plastic bags

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of Democrats in Lansing wants to give local governments the power to regulate things like plastic bags, cups, and bottles.

That ability was taken away in 2016 when the state legislature passed a law prohibiting local governments from setting their own rules about so-called “auxiliary containers,” including those made of plastic.

That ban came after California became the first state to impose a ban on single-use plastic bags in September of 2014. Other states and local municipalities have passed their own bans.

On Thursday, six Democrats introduced a bill in the State Senate that would repeal that ban and allow local governments to set their own rules for containers.

Click here to read the bill. It has been referred to the Committee on Environmental Quality.

A separate bill with similar effect was introduced in the State House in early February. It was referred to the Committee on Commerce and Tourism and has not seen any action since.