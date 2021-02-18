Lansing Board of Education resuming search for school superintendent

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders with the Lansing School District are now restarting its superintendent search after nearly eight months of suspending it amid Covid-19 concerns.

6 News has learned board members will choose candidates to interview on March 2 and 3 at a meeting scheduled on Thursday. Finalists would then appear for second interviews on March 11, with board members picking the next superintendent immediately after or at the board’s next meeting on March 18.

Lansing’s Board of Education has an ongoing contract with the Michigan Association of School Boards to conduct the search.

