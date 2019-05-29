Lansing Brewing Company debuts beer tribute to Gretchen Whitmer
"The Gov" features a drawing of the governor
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich (WLNS) - Lansing Brewing Company is debuting a special beer at the Mackinac Policy Conference as a tribute to Governor Whitmer.
The India pale lager is called "The Gov" and features a drawing of the governor herself in a red dress carrying a tire iron in one hand and a spare tire in the other.
The India pale lager is hoppy with citrus notes, herbal tones, a light malt character and dry finish.
The can features a bio of Governor Whitmer from 1993 when she graduated from MSU College of Law to 2018 when she was elected Governor. The bio also includes her terms in the house, senate, and as Ingham County Prosecutor.
"The Gov" is available exclusively on Thursday at the policy conference and will remain available throughout the weekend.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WATCH: Michigan governor signs overhaul to cut high auto premiums
- Double homicide suspect in court today
- Shelter From The Storm: Watch the complete series of special reports
- Skubick: Congress stalls on Nassar investigation; Nessel and Engler standoff continues
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Skubick: Congress stalls on Nassar investigation; Nessel and Engler standoff continues
It appears Congress has put its investigation into the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case on the back...Read More »
-
Double homicide suspect in court today
The man accused of murdering two mid-Michigan women was approved for a competency evaluation in...Read More »
-
WATCH: Michigan governor signs overhaul to cut high auto premiums
Whitmer says it's a "historic day" because the cost of auto insurance will go down.Read More »