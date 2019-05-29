Lansing Brewing Company debuts beer tribute to Gretchen Whitmer Courtesy: Lansing Brewing Company Video

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich (WLNS) - Lansing Brewing Company is debuting a special beer at the Mackinac Policy Conference as a tribute to Governor Whitmer.

The India pale lager is called "The Gov" and features a drawing of the governor herself in a red dress carrying a tire iron in one hand and a spare tire in the other.

The India pale lager is hoppy with citrus notes, herbal tones, a light malt character and dry finish.

The can features a bio of Governor Whitmer from 1993 when she graduated from MSU College of Law to 2018 when she was elected Governor. The bio also includes her terms in the house, senate, and as Ingham County Prosecutor.

"The Gov" is available exclusively on Thursday at the policy conference and will remain available throughout the weekend.