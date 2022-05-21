LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Slice by Saddleback, a Lansing pizza place, will be heading over to Gaylord to hand out supplies and food to those impacted by the tornado.

Authorities reported Saturday that two have died as a result of the twister that hit northern Michigan late Friday afternoon.

More than 40 people were injured.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, making further state resources available.

Electricity is out for thousands of people in the area, and some roads are still clogged with downed poles and other wreckage.

According to a Facebook post from Slice by Saddleback, starting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the pizza place will be serving food and handing out supplies.

Want to lend a helping hand? The pizza place is asking that anyone who can donate bring the following supplies to the Saddleback Okemos location:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Powder

Shampoo

Bar soap

Washcloths

Combs/brushes

Contact lens solution

Feminine hygiene products

Adult diapers

Pillowcases

The Saddleback Okemos location closes at 9 p.m. today.

The owners say that donations will still be collected all night up until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Food and supplies will be given out at Life Church of Gaylord, at 115 E Main St.