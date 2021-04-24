Lansing businesses continue Earth Day celebrations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mother and Earth Baby Boutique, and Fenner Nature Center each hosted events focused on how the community can come together and help do their part. Two different events but the same goal.

The boutique celebrated by encouraging moms to learn more about cloth diapers instead of disposable ones. The nature center also had events all month long but focused today on mulching.

At Mother and Earth Baby Boutique the mission is to help eliminate disposable diapers from filling up dumps, provide cost-effective and eco-friendly products.

“The amount of disposable diapers in landfills is astronomical. And so cloth diapering is really great on cutting down for the environmental use of it and it terms of also just having it in your home,” said Melissa Wallick, sales associate.

Alissa Bandet switched to cloth diapering nearly two years ago for financial reasons, but she’s aware of the environmental impact.

“That’s thousands of less diapers going into landfills or target parking lots,” she said.

It’s also very cost effective compared to disposable diapers.

“If you think about all the money that you would spend with disposables, that’s money that’s wasted. And they don’t come in ridiculously cute prints, you don’t get disposable diapers with pigs on them,” said Wallick.

Gaelle Cassin-Ross says she wants people to at least learn more about cloth diapers and maybe even just try it. She says she switches from time to time.



“Once you know then you’re like it’s for me or it’s not for me. You can do a mix of both, whatever works better for your family,” said Cassin-Ross.



Nearly 10 minutes down the road, a group with the same goal to help the environment was doing it a different way. By spreading some mulch at the Fenner Nature Center.



” It feels really great because it’s really like we’re doing something to help the earth,” said Karen Mitchell, member of the Scout BSA.

A small gesture, to help their community live on.



“I really enjoyed it, I thought it was cool to be like yeah so when people come here to play I can be like yeah we helped lay that mulch,” said Mitchell.