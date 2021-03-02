Lansing Catholic fires person responsible for posting KKK image

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Catholic High School announced today that they have fired the person responsible for posting the image of someone wearing KKK garb from their 1979 yearbook.

“While we believe this was not an intentional act, this was a serious lapse in judgment that precludes this person from continuing in a position that holds such responsibility. Because of this, this person’s employment with Lansing Catholic has been terminated effective today,” LCHS President Dominic Iocco said in a statement.

The person was placed on administrative leave the day the photo was posted.

Iocco also said that after further investigation, it appears that the person who posted the picture was the only one involved.

Iocco apologized for the post happening under his watch.

“The picture is old, but the wounds it opens are fresh,” Iocco said. “I am deeply sorry that this picture was shared under my leadership, and I’m sorry that one of our students — no matter how long ago — would decide to play dress up in the clothing of hate.”