Lansing Catholic High School Facebook post shows person wearing a white hood, cross on chest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A photo posted this morning by Lansing Catholic High School is raising concern Thursday, after it appears someone in that photo from 1979, is wearing a white hood, with a cross on their chest.

Lansing Catholic President Dominic Iocco said the social media manager “completely and totally messed up,” and that he made a bad “judgment.”

According to Iocco, the manager was placed on administrative leave this morning.

The post in questions featured several photos, as part of a “Throwback Thursday” tribute, to the school in 1979. According to the post, the images were from the yearbook that year.

