LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Catholic High School is deploying an A.I.-based gun detection program.

The school was able to fund the new gun detection program through the State School Aid Act.

The program is called ZeroEyes, and the company says it ‘delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence.’

The ultimate goal of the program is to reduce response time and save lives, the company said.

“While we already have a robust security system, with campus-wide cameras and a lockout boot system, when I saw the ZeroEyes demo and realized how significantly it reduces law enforcement response time during an active shooter event, I knew that adopting the solution for our school was a no-brainer,” said Dominic Iocco, President, LCHS. “Now that state funding is available, I encourage all Michigan school decision makers to take a close look at this proactive technology. Even schools that don’t have cameras yet could use this funding to deploy cameras and ZeroEyes at the same time.”

According to ZeroEyes, Lansing Catholic is the first private school in Michigan to put the system into place. So far, ZeroEyes is in 19 states and is also at Oxford High School.

“Every school wants to believe that a shooting incident could never happen in its halls, but all it takes is one individual intent on causing harm and destroying lives,” said Sam Alaimo, CRO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “We are thrilled to work with forward-thinking institutions like LCHS that understand the very real nature of the threat and refuse to leave their students and faculty unprotected.”

The program works with a school’s existing security camera and can detect a gun as soon as it becomes visible, the company siad. Once the gun has been spotted, school administrators and safety personnel will be alerted within three to five seconds.

ZeroEyes says they have a page that will allow schools to have the program installed immediately and pay when they receive the funding.

The company says districts have until 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the state funding.