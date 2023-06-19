Philadelphia, PA. (WLNS) – Over the Father’s Day weekend, Lansing Catholic’s relay team of CC Jones, Frances Melinn, Hannah Pricco and Tessa Roe enjoyed their time competing in the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

“We just wanted to do our best,” Roe said. “It wasn’t a lot of pressure, but it was really cool being out there – the biggest place we’ve ever ran.”

The meet featured well over 5,000 of the top track and field athletes from across the country and allowed the four from Lansing Catholic to run together one time at the high school level.

Earlier in the month of June, the four won the 4×800 meter state title in Division 3 and knew prior to the state meet it wouldn’t be their last time competing as a team.

“It was a sad feeling knowing I’d never run a 4×8 with them (Jones and Pricco), but we still had one more race. Now it’s sad because we have no more together,” Roe said. “All of us being together was super fun. We made a bunch of memories.”

The four competed in the distance medley at the national meet and finished in 10th place with a time of 12:06.37. The distance medley isn’t a tradition race during a high school track and field meet and features a different distance in each leg of the race.

Jones ran the first leg, which is 1200 meters, in three minutes and 42 seconds, Melinn followed it up by running 400 meters in 62 seconds, Pricco then finished with a time of two minutes and 15 seconds in the 800-meter portion of the race, and Roe took it home with a 1600-meter time of five minutes and five seconds.

“We were already proud for making it, and having all these accomplishments leading up to it and I think that helped us remain at ease when we got to the line,” Jones said.

What’s impressive about the Cougars’ 10th place finish is it’s the No. 13 best performance ever in the state of Michigan. Only six other schools have put together better times, and all are at the Division 1 level.

“Many people get to pick from a larger pool of people – like 1,200 to 2,500 kids – and we get to pick from about 200 girls,” Jones said.

“We have been able to prove ourselves, but everyone probably over looks us because of our (school’s) size, and we’ve done a good job of proving that,” Pricco added.

Jones and Pricco have graduated from Lansing Catholic and will be running at the University of Michigan next fall. Roe will be returning to the Cougars as a senior, while Melinn will be just a sophomore.