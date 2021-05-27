Lansing cemetery needs help honoring Veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Memorial day weekend is quickly approaching and while people are looking forward to the unofficial start of the summer, it’s important to remember the lives of those who fought for our country.

If you enter Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing, you’ll notice a lot of flags, but there’s still so much more that needs to be done as the tradition of honoring veterans continues.

“That honors the memory of the persons who are lost in service to our country. They gave the final sacrifice, they gave the last ounce of what it took to keep this country free,” said Lauretta Stanaway the president of the Friends of Lansing Historic Cemetery.

Normally scout groups, the VFW and others would place the flags before the weekend, but since the pandemic volunteers have been hard to come by.

Stanaway says they are looking for about 20 people to help out by Saturday.

Volunteers will place flag holders, and flags at each veteran’s gravesite.

Stanaway says it honors the legacy of each veteran, and reminds family members their love ones were not lost in vain.

“It’s an assurance that we appreciate what has happened, that these people have given their lives, and service to the country. And that we will always remember, and respect and honor that service,” said Stanaway.

If you’re interested in volunteering you an visit the cemetery courtesy office to pick up a list of names and flags.