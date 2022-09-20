LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police were serving a warrant at a house in Lansing on Monday when they started to notice several items that may have been stolen, Lansing police said.

According to Lansing police, a man was taken into custody and two guns were seized after a “chop shop” was discovered.

A chop shop is where stolen cars are stripped for parts and used to illegally repair other cars.

Once MSP determined the home was a chop house, Lansing police were called in.









Detectives from the Lansing Police Department worked all night trying to document items, officials said.

In total, two guns, seven stolen cars, two stolen trailers and dozens of stolen tools were taken from the home on the 300 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.