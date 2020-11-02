Lansing Christmas tree set up in front of Capitol building

Lansing. Mich. (WLNS) — The 58-foot tall blue spruce didn’t have a long commute this year because it was cut down in Delta Township.

It was right next door to Great Lakes Christian College. Every year city officials look for the perfect tree to sit right in front of the capitol building.

6 News caught up with the person who donated the tree and she tells us it’s an unusual story on how her backyard tree ended up at the capitol.

“We moved into our house about 14 years ago and the tree was very close to the house for whatever reason I called the state and asked if they would come out and take a look at it..they said call back in 20 years,” said Annette Moshkosky. “I kinda forgot about it..and by chance heath and his crew saw the tree a couple weeks ago and thought it would be a good fit.”

The Christmas tree will be lit during the virtual event Silver Bells Home Edition. It’s a two-hour television special on Nov. 20.