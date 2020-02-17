Lansing City Clerk approves 24 recreational marijuana licenses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing City Clerk approved 24 marijuana licenses on Monday.

Chris Swope sent out a press release announcing the approval of 11 Marijuana Recreational Retail Licenses, 10 Recreational Grow Licenses (at 6 locations), and 1 Recreational Processor License.

However, these licenses will still need approval from the State of Michigan.

“So the ones we were able to approve today are the ones that have already been approved on the medical side 8 of them are already fully licensed they should be able to get into the state licensing process and get that license back to us for their final license pretty quickly,” said Swope.

6 News reporter Asha Patel will have more on this story.