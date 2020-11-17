Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope assisting in Georgia’s Presidential election audit

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. A hand tally of the nearly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in Georgia has entered its fourth day Monday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Sumter, GA — Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope is on the ground in the Peach State, assisting his fellow local election officials with their post-election audit for the Presidential race.

Clerk Swope has already traveled to four counties in Georgia to provide guidance as they go through the rigorous and thorough process of hand tally of nearly five million ballots, in order to audit the results for the Presidential race.

As part a group of election experts organized by VotingWorks, a non-partisan non-profit, Clerk Swope is sharing expertise that he gained piloting post-election risk limiting audits for the City of Lansing. A deadline is set for Wednesday, November 18 to complete the audit and Clerk Swope is planning to return to Lansing once the audit is complete.

A Risk Limiting Audit is a comprehensive, post-election audit which uses statistical methods to confirm whether reported election outcomes are correct, and detect possible anomalies in areas which may need further scrutiny due to human error, possible manipulation, cyberattacks, or a variety of other factors. This type of audit is considered the gold-standard in post-election audits.

The number of ballots that is sampled for the audit is determined by how close the race is that’s chosen for the audit. The closer the race, the larger the sample size. Georgia’s Secretary of State chose the Presidential contest for audit. Given the very close margin of victory for President-Elect Biden, the statistical formula required at least 1.5 million ballots to be audited, making a full hand tally of all ballots a more efficient process.

“I am glad to be able to share my expertise and provide confidence to the voters in Georgia, like in Michigan, that our election system is secure,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “It is inspiring, but not surprising, to see my fellow election officials in Georgia work late nights and weekends to make sure that there is no doubt that the elections results are correct.”