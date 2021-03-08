Lansing City Clerk to Marijuana facilities: Obtain your licenses now before it’s too late

Farmer Breezy shows off the distinctive leaves of a marijuana plant during a tour of his plantation in Jamaica’s central mountain town of Nine Mile. While the island has a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized small amounts of weed in 2015, it is running low on the illegal market, due to heavy heavy rains followed by extended drought, an increase in consumption and a drop in the number of traditional marijuana farmers. (AP Photo/David McFadden, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has given Marijuana Operations Applicants who received conditional approval prior to June 2019 notice that they are on the clock to obtain their license.

In a letter sent to 39 applicants, it states that failure to complete the project and receive both their State of Michigan and City of Lansing facility licenses by September 30, 2021, may result in the denial of licensure by the City of Lansing.

Currently, the City’s caps have been reached for marijuana grow, consumption, provisioning center, and retail facilities. Only one license remains for a Microbusiness in Ward 4. The number of licenses for processor, safety compliance, and secure transportation facilities are not capped.

“We have a limited number of licenses for adult use retail, medical provisioning centers, grows, and Microbusiness within the City,” said Clerk Chris Swope in a press release. “These lagging conditionally approved licenses represent lost opportunities for revenue for the city, lost jobs for our residents, and result in a less competitive marketplace for consumers.”

If any of these conditionally approved entities fail to open by the deadline or provide documentation of extenuating circumstances that prevents from meeting the deadline, the Clerk’s office will take steps to revoke their conditional approval for failure to obtain a state and city license. Once any appeals are played out, a competitive application window will be opened for any available licenses.