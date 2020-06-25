Lansing City Clerk open for early voting

The Lansing City Clerk’s Office is now open for early voting 40 days before every election after changes were made to the Michigan Constitution.

Clerk Chris Swope has two locations open for walk-in voting. Both offices will utilize the best practices for reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure using guidelines set by the Ingham County Health Department, to ensure the safety of the public and clerk’s office staff.

For everyone’s safety, masks are encouraged while in the facility, and visual cues will help voters maintain six foot social distancing.

Located at 2500 S. Washington, the Election Unit offers free parking, a 24-hour secure drop box, and is conveniently located on CATA Route #2. Voting will be available at the Election Unit Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. by following the “Vote Here” directional signs to the back of the building.

In addition, the Clerk’s Office has at the following evening and weekend hours available, only at the South Washington Election Unit, to provide additional convenience to voters:

Late Wednesdays July 1, 8, 15, 22, July 29 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 1st 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 2nd 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walk-in voting is also available:

Clerk’s City Hall Office, 9th floor of City Hall at 124 W. Michigan Avenue

has more limited days compared to South Washington Election Unit

Open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. without an appointment

* Clerk’s City Hall Office will be closed to the public for the week of June 29 and the following Fridays: July 10, July 17 and July 24. Voters should also be prepared to go through security, including a wellness check, when entering City Hall. A 24-hour secure drop box is located just outside the main entrance to City Hall.

There are two exceptions in Michigan’s Election Law which restrict early voting. On the day before Election Day, no ballots can be provided after 4 p.m., except in an emergency situation. Also on Election Day, absentee ballots can only be issued to people registering to vote.

In order for a ballot to be counted it must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, August 4 to the City Clerk’s office. Secured drop boxes are available at the South Washington Election Unit and City Hall in order to return ballots as an alternative to mailing them. The U.S. Post Office has shared with municipal clerks that mail could take over a week to reach its destination.

For those not voting at home, the polls will be open Tuesday, August 4 from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Voters who are unsure of their voting site can visit lansingmi.gov/elections or call the Lansing City Clerk at 517-483-4133.

“I am proud that I was able to send an application to every voter so they can be made aware of the opportunity to use this convenient option to participate in our democracy,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, “I encourage the public to submit their application to vote at home sooner rather than later, so that voters will have more options to return their ballot.”

There is no longer a deadline for voter registration. Voters can register to vote in a variety of ways, including online at MI.gov/vote.

Starting on Tuesday, July 21 through Election Day, a citizen who wishes to register to vote must do so in person at the Clerk’s Office. They may come to either location of the Clerk’s Office with proof of residency, register to vote, and cast their ballot all in one visit. Alternatively, a citizen may take their ballot with them or vote in their precinct; this option depends on which day they come in, per state law and the new constitutional amendment.

Other changes to election law include: automatic voter registration when applying for, updating, or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued personal identification card; election result audits; no reason absentee voting and more.