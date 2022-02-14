LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council passed resolutions tonight that aim to improve or reuse several structures in Lansing.

Both 224 South Washington (former hookah lounge and club) and 1102 South Washington in REO Town (former Standard Oil building) were approved for obsolete project districts and will be prepped for rehabilitation.

2130 West Holmes Rd in Southwest Lansing (former Pleasant Grove School), was approved for a hearing for mixed-used housing and a development project.

1020 West Hillsdale (former Union Missionary Baptist Church) was approved for a hearing for affordable housing.

The City Council also approved seven founding members of Lansing’s new Arts and Culture Board.