Lansing City Council hears from public over 24/7 construction waiver

Caroline Burdick speaks to the Lansing City Council about environmental impacts and why she wants them to deny the 24/7 waiver.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– More than 50 people showed up the Lansing City Council meeting tonight to speak about the requested 24/7 construction waiver from Continental/ Ferguson.

The long awaited Red Cedar Development Project has started and now Ferguson Developments is looking to get a waiver to allowed them to work 24/7 starting October 1st until November 30th.

Executive Project Manager for Ferguson Development, Christopher Stralkowski, says they don’t intend on using all hours of every day, but instead want the waiver in case bad weather delays either projects.

Stralkowski also mentioned that they’re alerting the community to be a good neighbor, but Mayor Pro Tem Erik Altmann said during public comments “to be a good neighbor, you first have to recognize that you have neighbors.”

From Michigan State University students, to people who have lived in the East Lansing community for decades, people are hoping the council will not pass this waiver.

Caroline Burdick is a junior at MSU and lives at the Campus Village Apartments, which are across the street from where the project would take place. She says with how much she values her quiet time at home, this could disrupt her daily life.

“As a student working two jobs, it’s not ideal that I’m coming home to a place, where there’s going to be construction noise and just a lack of privacy and it’s just not ideal,” said Burdick.

Even people who don’t live by the project say it’s not a good idea.

“They need to have a place to get away from the craziness of real life and you just need some place to turn off and to try and take that from them while they’re trying to advance their lives and their careers, it just seems wrong to me,” said Lansing resident, Wyatt Richardson, “to be doing that to them all day and all hours of the night, that’s just a ridiculous plan.”

Lansing City Council Vice President, Peter Spadafore, says there is another option on the table.

It would split the 24/7 waiver into two parts. The first would be to allow work to continue from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The second would be to allow work 24/7, then table that 24/7 waiver until the developers notify cancel that they absolutely need to work at all times.

“We’ve heard a lot of it’s a parachute, it’s a last minute just in case, so I think if that’s the case, they will know by mid October if they need that or not then we can put it back on the agenda and move it forward and get it approved,” said Spadafore.

He says that he’s not against the 24/7 waiver, but that it can be put into use when it’s needed and hopes this gives the public some relief.

“I think this compromises and wages a lot of the concerns about 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the next 8 weeks for construction,” said Spadafore.

The Lansing Committee of General Services will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday to discuss what happened at the public hearing. Later that night, the Lansing City Council will also discuss where to go from here.