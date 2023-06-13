LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Council members voted unanimously to recognize Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States during the Civil War.

Celebrations are expected to kick off on Thursday with scholarship awards at Lansing Community College and special guest Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden.

A member of the committee said the first types of these celebrations were held in churches where people prayed for an end to enslavement.

“Not just for our freedom but for one another. We testified to what God had done for us that no one else could the previous year, and thank God for doing what only God could do for the year coming up. Most importantly Freedom’s Eve, and one day it truly was Freedom’s Eve, sure enough, no kidding” said Pamelajune Anderson, a historian and member of the Juneteenth Committee.

The Lansing City Council also recognized Pride Month by recognizing Jamie Ashby as Miss Trans Michigan 2023.

Ashby was recognized for her work in the community and for sharing her experiences with trans youth.

She says the honor means a lot coming from the city where she came out publically and now is a strong network of support.

“My mission as Miss Trans Michigan is to educate, instill hope and inspiration into our trans community, especially with our youth. by sharing my story of adversity as well as success so that they may see their faces in mine and be encouraged to live their truths. she said.

Ashby will go on to represent Michigan in Miss Trans USA in November.

Pride celebrations are set for this Saturday in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood.