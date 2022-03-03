LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Committee on Public Safety unanimously approved a new proposal on Thursday that would require gun owners to report stolen firearms to the Lansing Police Department if it was stolen in the city.

If they don’t, they’d be fined up to $500.

The ordinance will now go to the City Council. Their next meeting is on March 14 where there will be a chance for public comment, and if there are no issues presented, the City Council will vote on it.

This proposal was introduced by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Right now, owners of stolen firearms are required to report the theft to the Michigan State Police, but there are no requirements to also pass that information along to local law enforcement.

“Any little thing that we can do to make sure there is responsible gun ownership [will] help the City of Lansing and LPD with the reporting and being able to further solve crimes once they happen, and prevent them by making sure that people are a little more responsible with their weapons. We’re gonna do that,” said Lansing City Councilman Brian Daniels.

If the council passes the resolution, it will go into effect March 15.