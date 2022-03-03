LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Committee on Public Safety unanimously approved a new proposal on Thursday that would require gun owners to report stolen firearms to the Lansing Police Department if it was stolen in the city.

If they don’t, they’d be fined up to $500.

The ordinance will now go to the City Council. Their next meeting is on March 14 where there will be a chance for public comment, and if there are no issues presented, the City Council will vote on it.

This proposal was introduced by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

“Any little thing that we can do to make sure there is responsible gun ownership [will] help the City of Lansing and LPD with the reporting and being able to further solve crimes once they happen, and prevent them by making sure that people are a little more responsible with their weapons. We’re gonna do that,” said Lansing City Councilman Brian Daniels.

But not everyone is on board with this ordinance.

Stephen Alexander is the President of the Lansing chapter of the National African American Gun Association. He said there should be gun laws, but he questions how this extra requirement would end gun violence.

“There’s no research that I’m aware of that links these laws to a reduction in crime,” Alexander said.

There’s currently a state law requiring gun owners to report stolen firearms to the Michigan State Police. Alexander asks, why add a city ordinance as well?

“The state law already has it that if its stolen you report it. If you’re trying to solve a problem you should be able to show me how the solution is going to solve that problem,” Alexander said.

If the council passes the resolution, it will go into effect March 15. There will be a public hearing before the council votes.